Back On?

Fans began to wonder whether the pair rekindled their relationship after they were seemingly spotted together following their November 2021 split. The following month, Stokes gushed over his costar and former flame.

“She’s one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” Stokes told Us exclusively in December 2021, revealing that he and Cline still kept in touch frequently. “You know, it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much, and yeah, I’ll leave it at that.”