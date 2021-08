Biggest Fan

Stokes gushed over his “very healthy relationship” with his costar, telling V Man magazine in July 2021 that they keep work and romance separate. “We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment. … Then, as soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome,” he added.