How Their Iconic ‘Outer Banks’ Rain Kiss Came to Be

Fans were surprised to learn that the real-life couple’s onscreen kiss in the rain during season 1 almost didn’t happen.

“No, it wasn’t supposed to happen,” Cline revealed during an August 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We were just supposed to kiss in normal weather.” While rainstorms threatened to delay the shoot, the duo “looked at each other and we were, like, ‘Oh, wait, this could be really cool and romantic.’”

She recalled to Jimmy Fallon at the time, “It ended up being this super serendipitous thing where it ended up being kind of like The Notebook. It was just really cool.”