It’s Over — But Just Beginning With New Partners

Despite fans’ hopes for a reconciliation, Stokes and Cline’s summer 2022 outings seem to hint at anything but. Cline sparked romance rumors with Guthy in May after attending a wedding with him, while Stokes was spotted partying with Metz (pictured) in June. “They were really flirty — hugging and holding hands,” a source exclusively told Us of the pair’s night on the town in NYC. “They were snuggling and canoodling in the car. They were definitely trying to be low-key.”