Separating Work and Romance

During an August 2021 appearance on The Talk, Cline said she laid the ground rules before returning to film Outer Banks season 2 as a real-life couple.

“The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace,” she emphasized. “I’m kind of notorious for even turning my phone off and not answering it for hours, or just like leaving it in my trailer, because I like to focus on what’s in front of me. I’m very much of a one-track mind kind of person.”

She revealed that she and Stokes discussed the situation and how to stay professional on set. “We laid the groundwork first and foremost, and I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too. But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day.’ So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”