July 2022

Handler shared a pre-recorded video that the duo made for their first anniversary — and subsequently revealed that they called it quits ahead of the milestone.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she explained on July 18. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us.”

Handler went on to gush about how Koy changed her “life forever.”

“You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted on the ground,” she wrote. “This is not an ending but another beginning. It is a comfort to know that I am still in love and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun.”