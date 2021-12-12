November 2021

Handler posted a throwback clip via Instagram of her encouraging Koy to talk about the ins and outs of his sleep apnea in case his “future wife” is listening. When the Metal Shop Masters host notes that he “could die” from the condition, Handler tells him, “No, you won’t. Not on my watch.”

The back-and-forth felt very apropos to the Chelsea host. “We filmed this before we started dating,” she captioned the post. “Who had the real crush here? This was shocking for me to see.”