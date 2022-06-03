Moving Foward

Lawrence filed paperwork in June 2022 listing his income for the last 12 months claiming he made $0 because he was self-employed. He outlined his assets in the docs, noting that his personal cash and checking accounts, including savings and other deposit accounts sit at a $5,000 balance. Lawrence, who said he is living with his mom and brother Andrew, listed $200,000 as his assets for “all other property both real and personal.” He also detailed his average monthly expenses, totaling $10,050, per the docs.

Following his submission, a court date to set the divorce trial was determined. The estranged couple will meet at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on September 26, 2022.