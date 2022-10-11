The Dog Dilemma

Burke confirmed in October 2022 that she and Lawrence were “officially divorced” but their fight for custody over dog Ysabella had not been settled. She revealed during an episode of her “Burke I the Game” podcast that she would be going to trial in January 2023 to determine who would own the French bulldog.

“I am still really hurt by the whole situation because that is my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I am a dog mom,” she told her listeners at the time. “I couldn’t even imagine my life without her. I could just cry right now.”

The TV personality told Entertainment Tonight that same month how heartbroken she was over the situation. “It sucks because, for me, it’s just cruel,” Burke said, noting that Lawrence gave her the pup as a gift on their first wedding anniversary. “I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you’re taking, like, my daughter away from me.”