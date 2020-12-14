2020

The Dance Moms alum reflected on her first year of marriage, telling Us exclusively in April 2020 that it’s “been great.” Burke said that “it’s tested us for sure.” She noted that the coronavirus quarantine added to the ups and downs of the year, but said she feels a “sense of ease and peace now that I’m married.”

Lawrence added that couple are “doing good” despite a few spats in quarantine. “It’s just the constant communication,” he told Us, noting the couple has been focused on building a strong foundation. “When you stop that communication and when you don’t try every day is when things start to slowly fall apart.”