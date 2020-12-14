2020

Burke opened up about her “pattern of dating abusive men” before marrying Lawrence during a December 2020 YouTube video. “Looking back, I honestly think that the first relationship I ever had that did not fit this abusive pattern was when my now-husband Matt and I dated the first time around back in 2007,” she admitted. “I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn’t clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me. And I was just wrapped up in this new get-out-of-jail-free card, L.A.-party lifestyle, whereas he had already kind of been there and done that, since he grew up in this industry.” She said that she is “so grateful and happy” that the pair reconnected, noting, “he’s the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships.”