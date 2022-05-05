May 2022

During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Burke opened up about her current relationship with Lawrence amid their divorce. “I mean, he will always have a special place in my heart for sure,” she shared. “I have so much love for him and his family forever.”

The professional dancer also discussed the former couple’s past commitment to therapy, saying, “I think it’s very important because emotions sometimes and feelings can get in the way and can get maybe misconstrued and so I’m a huge advocate for that. We definitely did try it, people evolve and people grow and sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you, unfortunately, grow apart.”