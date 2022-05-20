Top 5

Stories

Real Talk

Everything Cheryl Burke Has Said About Dating and Love After Matthew Lawrence Split

By
Everything Cheryl Burke Has Said About Getting Back Into the Dating Scene Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5
podcast

A Process

“I think I will be ready, but I think that part of this process, or let’s say part of this experiment — this surrender experiment — is not just ‘find Cheryl a date tomorrow,'” she shared on her “Burke In The Game” podcast. “Because I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don’t know.”

Burke continued: “I’m not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first. I haven’t been filled up yet inside. The wound is still open. And for me to pretend that I am ready to even sit with another gender and someone I don’t know who is not my friend is just not something I’m ready for.”

Back to top