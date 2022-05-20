A Process

“I think I will be ready, but I think that part of this process, or let’s say part of this experiment — this surrender experiment — is not just ‘find Cheryl a date tomorrow,'” she shared on her “Burke In The Game” podcast. “Because I am actually not ready for dating tomorrow, or maybe not next week, maybe not for another few months, maybe not for a year, I don’t know.”

Burke continued: “I’m not ready to give or even listen until I listen to me first. I haven’t been filled up yet inside. The wound is still open. And for me to pretend that I am ready to even sit with another gender and someone I don’t know who is not my friend is just not something I’m ready for.”