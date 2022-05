Nothing Is Off the Table

In May 2022, Burke opened up about working on herself before trying to find someone new.

“I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” she revealed to Us. “This is just untraining my brain. I need to not be like, ‘Why do I attract certain men?’ Versus, like, ‘Why do certain men disgust me?’ It’s being proactive in trying to stay present and conscious and know my self-worth. And a lot of that is still in the works.”