Taking Her Time

“I have social phobia and I prefer to be in my home. I actually don’t love going out, especially with my sobriety,” the DWTS champ said during an episode of The Tamron Hall Show in May 2022, adding that she is trying to “just love” herself first. “I’m just learning about all of this and interaction and, like, the new way of dating, you have to swipe left. I’m just like, ‘I really can’t wrap my head around this whole thing.’”