Finding Herself

In a lengthy Instagram post, Burke addressed her plans for the future. “I’ve realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn’t count,” the Dance Moms alum wrote. “If I’m being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.”

Burke also opened up about feeling “numb” most of her life when it came to her emotions.

“There’s the obvious reason it’s hard — that the emotions I’m experiencing right now are complicated and aren’t exactly happy,” she added. “But the less obvious reason is that I’m realizing I have a tendency to judge my own feelings and if I’m with other people, that magnifies. I get so focused on other people’s perception of how I’m dealing with my emotions — which then in turn leads me to question if I am feeling things the ‘right way.'”