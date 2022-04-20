Cheryl Burke Says She Has 'Little Control' Over Life Amid Matthew Split

Gaining New Insight

“At some point in my life, I learned that if I could just control every thing and person around me, then I would be okay. The reality is that I have very little control over this life I’ve been given,” Burke wrote via Instagram in April 2022. “This doesn’t mean I don’t show up and do my part. What it means is that I do my part, and I stop trying to control the outcome of a situation. Or stop trying to control how someone sees or views me.”

The Dance Moms alum continued to reflect on “learning to trust in the process” of time. “That each experience – rewarding or challenging – is placed in my life for a reason. And every experience is coming with valuable lessons to prepare me for the next thing,” she added. “By learning to accept and respond to the situations that happen around me, I’m able to feel so much more peace in my everyday life.”