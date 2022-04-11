Offering an Update

“It has been a hell of a ride, I guess you could say. Transcendental meditation has really helped on the journey of feeling my feelings,” Burke shared while discussing her “tough” time in a March 2022 Instagram video. “I am very vulnerable at this time, and I think that is what TM brings out in you — as well as the therapy that I am in. It definitely has opened up my heart and I now have to learn to give myself grace and not judge my feelings.”

She continued: “It’s just been a lot and I realized that I have thrown temper tantrums at myself like a kid. But I have also realized that for it just shows that I am growing and that I am open to feeling instead of trying to push it down.”