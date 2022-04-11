Putting in the Work

In March 2022, Burke credited a “somatic intelligence” program with helping “feel [her] feelings for the first time” in a while.

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least. It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. As a competitor, you learn to push forward even if it hurts, which means you’re not listening to your actual body,” she detailed in an Instagram video. “It has been very uplifting but very sad at the same time, just to really be able to take your mind out of everything and listen to your body.”

For Burke, taking an “initiative” to “not judge” herself opened several doors amid her personal journey. “Feeling where the trauma is being held. A lot of past trauma has been coming up from my dad’s death to the abuse that I’ve endured throughout the years. But I guess you could say I’ve never really felt my feelings before. I’ve just pushed through,” she noted. “[It] may seem scary, but it really is worth it in the long run.”