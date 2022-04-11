Time to Herself

“Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings – with my partner in crime of course ♥️,” the ballroom pro wrote via Instagram in February 2022. In the social media snaps, Burke was at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego — the same place she and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019.

The California native later updated her followers, writing via her Instagram Story, “Some quiet time alone with this girl is just what I needed. Thank you for being my home away from home @fairmontgranddelmar.”