‘Ups and Downs’

In May 2022, Burke told Extra that she’s still processing a lot of feelings about the divorce. “I’m not proud of it, it’s a s–t show,” she explained. “My emotions are constantly up and down. I’m sad every morning I wake up, I am sad every time I go to bed at night. It’s really nothing to hide here as far as, like, divorce sucks. I don’t recommend it, but at the end of the day, you know, it’s not like we didn’t try, and I know we gave it a good shot.”