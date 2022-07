Diane Ladd

The Mississippi native, who plays grandma Nell O’Brien, has been married three times. Ladd and Bruce Dern were married for nine years before their split in 1969. The exes share actress Laura Dern and daughter Diane Dern, who died in 1962 when she was just a toddler. The Alice alum went on to wed William A. Shea Jr. in 1969 but the pair split in 1976. Ladd has been married to Robert Charles Hunter since 1999.