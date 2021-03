1. He’s Had Recurring Roles on ‘Empire’ and ‘Shameless’

From 2016 to 2018, Chet nabbed a small role on Showtime’s Shameless as Charlie, ex-boyfriend of Sierra Morton (Ruby Modine). He later joined the cast of Fox’s Empire, playing aspiring rapper Blake in seasons 4 and 5. More recently, he’s appeared on Showtime’s Your Honor and teamed up with his famous father in 2020’s Greyhound.