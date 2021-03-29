3. He Previously Struggled With Substance Abuse

The Fantastic Four actor revealed via Instagram in September 2015 that he spent the summer in rehab and was “doing pretty damn good” as he continued on his path to sobriety. “A couple months ago I was selling coke [and] doing coke until I couldn’t even snort it up my nose anymore because it was so clogged. I even smoked crack,” he said at the time. “If I can change, you can change. There is a solution. … It’s been a long journey discovering who I am. Because [of] all the pressures that I’ve dealt with in my life — you know, being the son of my dad and everything. Just trying to find where I fit in.”

Weeks later, the Saving Private Ryan star told Entertainment Tonight that he was proud of his son for taking ownership of his mistakes. “As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally. You support them every step of the way,” the Oscar winner gushed. “You got to applaud the bravery and honesty when it actually comes out of your own house.”