Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

The Harry Potter stars were paid a pretty penny for the first film. Radcliffe, who portrayed the titular character, scored a $1 million paycheck. The cast’s salaries only increased exponentially as the franchise went on, with Radcliffe earning $20 million for Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2, while Watson and Grint made $15 million for each of the final two films.