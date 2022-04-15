Macaulay Culkin

While the Home Alone star’s exact salary for the film is disputed, the actor has been outspoken about not having access to any of the money he earned as a kid until he turned 18, due in part to his parents’ own access to his account.

“I legally took my parents’ names off of my trust fund and found an executor, someone who would look over my finances, just in case anyone wanted to stick their f—kng pinkie in the pie,” he told Esquire in 2020. He claimed at the time that his parents took 15 percent of his earnings for every project he worked on.