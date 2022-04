Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins started their careers as babies when Full House debuted in the early ‘90s. They were initially paid $2,400 per episode, according to the Washington Post, but as their character Michelle grew older (and more popular), the actresses experienced huge pay bumps. In the middle of the series, they earned $25,000 per episode, with that price increasing all the way to $80,000 per episode if Michelle was featured heavily.