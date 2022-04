Miley Cyrus

The “Wrecking Ball” singer reportedly earned $15,000 an episode for her starring role on Hannah Montana. “I mean, at one point — they’ll probably kill me for saying it — I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn’t know any better,” Cyrus told Elle in 2016. “I was just like, ‘I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it!’”