Celebrations

Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 18th Anniversary With Mexican Vacation: ‘Thankful to Be on This Adventure With You’

By
Vacation Pics Chip Joanna Gaines Celebrate 18th Anniversary With Mexican Trip
 Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram
4
1 / 4
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Grabbing a Bite

Chip and Joanna enjoyed some local cuisine at a cozy restaurant in Mexico.

Back to top