Late 2021

Amabile didn’t give a specific date for when he told Bukowski to contact Redman, but he made it clear the bar owner should act quickly.

“I was like, ‘Chris, do it now.’ I’m like, ‘Text her right now while the kitchen is f—king hot because if you wait, she might not respond,’” he recalled on “Click Bait” in April 2022. “I’m like, ’It’s perfect timing, you gotta take advantage of timing.’”