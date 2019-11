A Little Confused?

The Captain America star hilariously trolled Dodger in “extremely rare footage” where he referred to the dog by the name the shelter gave him, Benny — which the pup actually responded to! “He was there for about a month,” he wrote in February 2019 of Dodger’s shelter stay. “I can’t believe no one snagged him sooner! This is our first ‘hangout’ at the shelter.”