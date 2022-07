‘A Perfect Animal’

“He is everything to me. He’s the most honest, loyal, stoic teacher you could possibly ask for. He’s so reliable. We don’t deserve them, do we? They’re such good creatures. It blows my mind sometimes that they exist,” Evans said with a laugh in a July 2022 Forbes interview. “I’ve had different dogs in my life, I’ve known so many, and Dodger just really stands alone. No disrespect to any other dogs, but he’s just really a perfect animal.”