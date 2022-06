An Unexpected Story

Evans revealed to BuzzFeed during a June 2022 interview that Dodger was about 2 when they first met, which was not the age range the actor intended.

“I always thought when I adopted a dog or rescued a dog, it would be a little puppy. Dodger was a full-grown dog,” the Boston native explained. “It wasn’t the story I had in my mind, but it ended up being the best decision of my life. I just think a lot of adult dogs and older dogs get overlooked, and that’s a shame.”