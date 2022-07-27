Next-Level Dog Dad! Chris Evans Invests in Dodger's Favorite Food

Dodger the Dog Food Model

Evans invested in the dog food brand Jinx after becoming first being a loyal customer. In addition to having a role behind-the-scenes on the business and creative sides, he pulled Dodger in as a model for some promotional shots of the pet products.

“I was thrilled to find Jinx – a food Dodger loves to eat and that I know is safe and healthy for him,” Evans said in a July 2022 press release. “I’m excited to come on board and help grow awareness for the company so all dogs can have the highest quality food possible at an accessible price point.”