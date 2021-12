Smarty Paws

The Lightyear star bought buttons that allow dogs to give commands, such as “walk” or “treat,” and Evans was surprised that Dodger didn’t just ask for food.

“After a couple days of training he began connecting the dots,” the actor revealed in August 2021 via Instagram. “He’s already made so much progress and I laugh out loud every time I hear him press one. I thought ‘treat’ would be the most used. Turns out it’s ‘play’ and I f–king love that about him.”