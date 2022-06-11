Striking Similarities

While promoting Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, Evans said he noticed some similarities between his real-life canine and his character’s robot feline friend, Sox.

“When I first saw Sox, I was like, ‘Did you base that off of Dodger?’ I mean, [they have] similar coloring,” he told Access Hollywood in June 2022. “I kind of thought Dodger might of modeled for it.”

However, he admitted that Sox has a slightly more extensive resume than his own pup. “Sox is a physicist, an astronaut — and Dodger just sleeps and farts,” he told Filipino news outlet 24 Oras. “Dodger is just the most honest, dependable [dog]. Sox is gonna be there when you need him, and in a way, Dodger is the same.”