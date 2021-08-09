Social Media Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Anniversary 2 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit By Meredith Nardino August 9, 2021 Courtesy of Chris Harrison/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Cheers to Love The duo previously sparked wedding rumors earlier this year, but quickly shut down the speculation. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Messy Court Battle: Everything to Know Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News