Social Media

Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Anniversary 2 Months After ‘Bachelor’ Exit

By
Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Anniversary After Permanent Bachelor Exit 3
 Courtesy of Chris Harrison/Instagram
3
2 / 3
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Cheers to Love

The duo previously sparked wedding rumors earlier this year, but quickly shut down the speculation. 

Back to top