Peter Weber

“End of an era right here. I remember running into Chris when I was 18 at the movies. Never imagined all these years later I’d have traveled the world with him and forged such a great friendship,” the season 24 Bachelor wrote via Instagram. “Thank you Chris for your mentorship and for having an impact on so many. The show will never be the same but that’s only a testament to you. Can’t wait to see what you do next my friend!”