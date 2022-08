August 2022

The proud dad showed off his twin boys and their friends dirt biking around a hilly landscape as he captured the action. “Taught the kids to ride a couple years ago then they started lapping me so I got delegated to camera man,” Hemsworth joked in the caption of the Instagram set that detailed the festivities.

“So fun watching them honing their skills and having a hell of a time,” he continued. “Froth levels were at an all time high!”