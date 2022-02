Father-Son Bonding

“Don’t try this at home,” the Avengers: Infinity War star wrote via Instagram in December 2021 as his son shot a rubber arrow over his head to tip over a water bottle. The tiny archer didn’t hit the mark on his first try, though. The actor added, “Took 63 shots in the back of the head before nailing it. Worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple lunatics with complete disregard for their own safety.”