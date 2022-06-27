Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Sweetest Family Moments With Their 3 Kids

July 2022

Tristan played a young version of his dad in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It was really cool. They really wanted to be in it. Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had her kids, as well,” the Marvel actor revealed to Good Day DC ahead of the movie’s release. “It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience. I don’t want them to be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had.”

Sasha and India appear in other scenes in the movie, with the big sister landing a few lines at the end of the film.