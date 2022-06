Workout Buddies

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor joked about how his little ones helped him test out his latest fitness regimen by crawling all over him in February 2022. “As Founder of @centrfit, I take my role in personally trying out every program seriously,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos of his kids using him as a human jungle gym. “This one was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn’t make the cut.”