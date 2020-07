March 2014

Family of five! Us confirmed that the Thor star and the Fast and the Furious actress welcomed twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, in Los Angeles in March 2014. Five months earlier, Hemsworth revealed what he thought was the most “beautiful” thing about fatherhood. “I think [parenthood] brings out the child in all of us,” he told Parade magazine. “It reminds you of the fascination you had with things, and how you can spend hours just being with someone. It’s amazing.”