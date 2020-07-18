Love Lives

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s Whirlwind Romance: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

By
8 March 2015 Elsa doesn't care that Chris is sexiest man alive Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
20
7 / 20
Podcasts Promo
LTG

March 2015

Keeping him humble. When her husband was named one of the world’s sexiest men, Pataky laughed off the attention. “It’s funny when it’s your husband,” she told Women’s Health U.K. in 2015. “For me, sexy is the inside of someone. Of course, I think he’s beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too … cocky. He’ll be like, ‘What do you think of that?’ And I’ll say, ‘Well, I’ve been the sexiest woman in Spain for a lot of years.’ It’s all just a joke, though.”

Back to top