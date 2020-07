March 2016

Nothing to hide! The Snow White and the Huntsman star isn’t fazed by people’s confusion about his speedy nuptials. “It did happen quick and it just felt right, it made sense,” he confessed during an interview with Good Morning Britain. “There was no great plan to any of it, to be honest. We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ … There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out.”