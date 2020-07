November 2015

Nearly five years after tying the knot, the pair was still swooning for each other. “Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her,” Hemsworth told The Who in 2015. “Once we had kids we were like, ‘We’re in it, this is it.’ All of a sudden I had a greater appreciation for my wife, she kind of came into her own when we had kids. She certainly keeps me sane. I complain about things, she gets on with it.”