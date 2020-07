October 2016

After an Australian tabloid claimed his marriage was on the rocks, Hemsworth hilariously set the record straight. “Looking for a new wife according to @womansdayaus and other misleading outlets! Honey you still love me right?! @elsapatakyconfidential #thanksfortheheadsup,” he teased via Instagram. The Spanish model, for her part, reassured fans of their romance that they would be together “Ahora y siempre! Always and forever!!”