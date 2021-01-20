News Chris Hemsworth Poses Shirtless During Island Family Getaway Ahead of ‘Thor’ Filming By Caitlyn Hitt January 20, 2021 Courtesy of Chris Hemsworth/Instagram 8 7 / 8 All About Adventure When they weren’t by the water, Chris and company enjoyed some hiking, during which he led the way. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News