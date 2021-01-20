News

Chris Hemsworth Poses Shirtless During Island Family Getaway Ahead of ‘Thor’ Filming

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off in Shirtless Snaps During Island Family Getaway Ahead of Thor Filming
 Courtesy of Elsa Pataky/Instagram
Game On!

Chris showed his kids and friends how it’s done while playing a game of cricket.

