News Chris Hemsworth Poses Shirtless During Island Family Getaway Ahead of ‘Thor’ Filming By Caitlyn Hitt January 20, 2021 Courtesy of Elsa Pataky/Instagram 8 8 / 8 Game On! Chris showed his kids and friends how it’s done while playing a game of cricket. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News