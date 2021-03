January 2020

One big, blended family! During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Goop founder revealed her true feelings about her ex-husband’s new flame. “I love her,” Paltrow said. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.” A source previously told Us that Paltrow “pushed” the pair to reconcile after their brief 2019 split.